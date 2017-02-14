Smallbrook Stadium is playing host to the Great British Under 23 Speedway Team this week.

(Scroll for pictures)

The Young Lions team are in Ryde for three days and have travelled from across the UK, including some from Edinburgh to train for the new season.

28 young people are at the pre-season training camp, chosen for the size of the track.

Wight Warriors Co-promoter Barry Bishop said:

“We are extremely proud to welcome the GB Young Lions to the Isle of Wight for their preseason training camp. The camp, which is over three days, will give Great Britain’s finest the chance to prepare for the season in a controlled training environment that will offer the squad not only on track time but also cardio and nutrition advice, media and interview training, bike setup and other beneficial topics designed to both support the rider’s preparation, but also to try and make them think a little outside the box. “We are equally as proud to say that the event is free to the public to come and join in. The on-track days start 11am – 4pm and the evenings will start around 18.30 and are free to the public to come along and join in. All in all, this is another example of the Warriors showcasing the Isle of Wight to the Speedway Community and beyond and we are very proud of this.”