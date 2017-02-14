Car Crashes Into Fence In Merstone

A car left the carriageway and ended up in a fence in Merstone this afternoon (Tuesday).

Hampshire Constabulary was called at 4.10pm to a Renault Clio, that had come off the road on Merstone Lane.

Police said no one was injured in the incident.







