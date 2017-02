A car has mounted the wall outside Marks & Spencer and Morrisons in Newport this morning (Tuesday).

A silver Toyota went through a small hedge and mounted the wall – narrowly avoiding a 5ft fall into the Morrisons car park around 8.30am.

It’s understood the driver wasn’t injured and the vehicle has now been recovered.

Police have confirmed they weren’t called to the incident.

Thanks to Amanda for sending us the picture

