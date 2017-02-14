An Island scout group is the first in the country to pick up a Military Heritage badge.

As Isle of Wight Radio first reported last year, it’s been designed and trialed here.

Molly Wollweber is from 1st Newport Scouts, known as the Old Guard, and explains what they troop did to win the badge:

“We’ve being learning about veterans and how they would cope and survive in World War Two and other wars as well. At the end of it we’ve had to design a piece of artwork, or a poster, or a poem and then it will get into a display. “You can see how they coped back then and how different it is to nowadays and how they struggled, yet you learn to respect them so much more. You understand what they went through a lot more and you can give them a lot more respect ” “Over the country it’s pretty cool being the first person to have it.”

It all started as a project in schools to encourage older Islanders to interact with young people here.

Age UK and Independent Arts are collaborating to move the idea from schools to Scouts.

Shaun Hunnybun is a leader from 1st Newport Scouts:

“As far as the troops concerned, it’s been a great achievement by all of the members, we’ve had fantastic support from Age UK who have piloted the scheme for us. We’re overwhelmed and very very proud to be the first in the country for them to achieve the award.”

It’s hoped the badge will now be rolled out to Scout troops across the country

