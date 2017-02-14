The Newchurch pub features on The Telegraph’s list of hotspots.

Telegraph Food Editor, Amy Bryant, said:

“Island portions are notoriously ample; at this whitewashed village pub you’re best to clear the decks when the stonking signature shortcrust-pastry lamb pie arrives.

“Sundays mean beef, pork and lamb roasts (the “trio” grants you a slice of all three), loaded with giant Yorkshires – for a tenner, incredibly. Veg, fruit and flowers are often grown by diners and bartered for beer or wine; I can’t remember a visit that didn’t have a local or three sipping something hoppy at the bar. Cosy inside; glorious, too, feasting at a picnic table in the garden.”