The Pointer Inn pub in Newchurch has been named as one of the best in the UK for Sunday lunch.
The Newchurch pub features on The Telegraph’s list of hotspots.
Telegraph Food Editor, Amy Bryant, said:
“Island portions are notoriously ample; at this whitewashed village pub you’re best to clear the decks when the stonking signature shortcrust-pastry lamb pie arrives.
“Sundays mean beef, pork and lamb roasts (the “trio” grants you a slice of all three), loaded with giant Yorkshires – for a tenner, incredibly. Veg, fruit and flowers are often grown by diners and bartered for beer or wine; I can’t remember a visit that didn’t have a local or three sipping something hoppy at the bar. Cosy inside; glorious, too, feasting at a picnic table in the garden.”