An estimated 400 cases of potentially deadly meningitis B in children under five could have been avoided if the vaccine was more widely available, according to a report.

The Meningitis Research Foundation (MRF) is campaigning for all children under five to be eligible for the vaccination, saying that the current rules are unfair.

Bexsero is available on the NHS for babies aged two months, followed by a second dose at four months and a booster at 12 months.

Parents who wish to have older children vaccinated must pay privately.

One of those who was not eligible for the vaccine was Mia Barton Bright, who died in March last year, aged 18 months.

Mia’s parents, Becky Barton and Matt Bright, said she was born in September 2014 – but that if she had been born after May the following year she would have qualified for the vaccine.

Ms Barton told Sky News: How can the Government play Russian roulette with children’s lives?

How can they pick which children are allowed to have this vaccination and which children aren’t?

Children are the most valuable possession for anyone, so surely it’d be better to vaccinate them all.

The couple described how Mia’s illness had started with a spot by her rib cage which they thought might turn out to be chickenpox.

But after her temperature rose and the spot became a rash, Mia was rushed to hospital, where she died.

Mr Bright said his daughter’s death felt like you’d hit a brick wall and his partner added: You look out the window and the world is carrying on, but for us our lives had stopped and how were we meant to carry on?

MRF said that the Government had broken a promise to review the rules regarding access to the vaccine by delaying a key report by at least a year and now saying the report will no longer be available for public scrutiny.

Vinny Smith, chief executive of MRF, said: Introducing the MenB vaccine for babies was a major step forward and we know it is already reducing cases in the under-ones. However, only about one quarter of all cases occur in this age group.

Older children were denied access because of unfair rules and that equates to around 400 cases of MenB that there’s no protection against. We want this to change so it doesn’t happen again.

The Government’s report needs to be published urgently and it needs to be open to scrutiny so that fairer decisions on vaccines can be made as quickly as possible.

Ms Barton added: How many more children have to die? How many more parents have to through the same situation?

It’s torture – some mornings just getting out of bed is a task in itself.

A Department of Health spokesman said: The UK is the first country in the world to have introduced a national Men B vaccination programme using Bexsero.

We have made important progress, vaccinating more than one million babies since September 2015, in which time the number of cases in infants aged one and under has dropped by 50%.

