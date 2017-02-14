For the second time, Newport’s Monkey Haven has won a top Visit England award.

The rescue centre has won a Visit England Gold Accolade in the prestigious Visitor Attraction

category.

It follows an anonymous visit by Visit England to mark the attraction on criteria including cleanliness and staff.

Don Walser is the founder of the Monkey Haven:

“It was a quite a surprise actually, we didn’t expect to get Gold Accolade again, because it’s the second time we’ve won this one, so it came out of the blue really, which was brilliant!”

A spokesman for VisitEngland said:

“This accolade is testament to the high standards achieved, which the assessor felt were truly deserving of recognition.”

Don continued:

“It’s a great achievement to win it and we’re really chuffed with it. It’s all down to the staff, we’ve got some brilliant staff, I can’t fault them at all. Like any business you’re only as good as the worst person working for you.They all pull their weight and it’s gratitude to them really.”

