Newchurch Male Voice Choir Present Cheque To The Martin Poynter Trust

An Isle of Wight charity is set to benefit from the fundraising efforts on the Newchurch Male Voice Choir.

The choir are at Newport Fire Station this afternoon (Tuesday) to present a cheque to the Martin Poynter Trust for £1550.

Martin worked as a fireman in Newport before he died from a stroke in 2015. The charity was set up by his sister, Claire and a group of his friends in his memory, and work in partnership with the Stroke Association.

The trust is also holding a “Blood Pressure Day” at the fire station this afternoon.

The Martin Poynter Trust was the choir’s chosen charity of 2016. Bob Cooper, publicity officer for the Newchurch Male Voice Choir said:

“Quite a few of us knew Martin. I knew him from swimming….and several of the members knew him privately and through his fire brigade work and, of course, to lose him to a stroke was quite hard. “Hopefully it [the money] will help the trust to man any helplines they have and continue to raise awareness and get education out there, hold meetings and things like that, and to pay for halls.”

This year the choir is raising money for First Act, a charity which helps people with disabilities through music and song.

