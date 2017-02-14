THE PAPERS’ TOP STORIES

Nineteen NHS hospitals are facing closure under the biggest shake-up to the health service in a generation.

:: The Daily Telegraph

Half a million women have an increased risk of breast cancer because GPs are unaware they should give them a preventative drug.

:: The Guardian

UK nationals living in Europe can expect a backlash as a consequence of the Government’s treatment of foreigners since the Brexit vote.

:: Metro

A trial has heard a banker was killed with a single punch to the head after he complimented a new mother.

:: The Times

Travelling by public transport exposes commuters to up to eight times as much air pollution as those who drive to work.

:: Daily Express

EU bosses have admitted the UK economy is thriving since the Brexit vote.

:: Daily Mirror

A woman who was 12 when she was forced to give up her child is due to have another baby at the age of 23.

:: The Sun

Cookery expert Prue Leith is to replace Mary Berry as a judge on The Great British Bake Off.

:: Daily Star

Britons will spend £6bn on buying flowers and gifts for Valentine’s Day.

