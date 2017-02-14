A $100m (£80m) damages claim against disgraced cyclist Lance Armstrong can go to a jury trial, a judge has ruled.

The US Justice Department took up the case on behalf of the Postal Service in 2013 after Armstrong admitted using performance-enhancing drugs.

It says Armstrong defrauded the government by covering up his doping in order to keep getting paid under his US Postal Service sponsorship deal.

Armstrong was stripped of his Tour de France titles and banned from competitive cycling after his confession.

He tried to get the case dropped, claiming the sponsorship was worth more to the Postal Service than the $32m it paid to his team, Tailwind Sports Corporation.

That amount can be tripled in damages if Armstrong loses the case.

However, his lawyers suggest media exposure for USPS was worth at least $160m.

US District Judge Christopher Cooper, who had been considering the case since last year, decided the dispute should be decided by a jury.

Armstrong’s formal teammate, Floyd Landis, originally brought the claim in 2010 and stands to get up to 25% of any damages.

