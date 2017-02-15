Island teachers have been given training to help young children learn to ride the bikes.

It’s part of a scheme aimed at getting young children to take off their bike’s stabilisers and ride safely on two wheels.

The training was delivered by the UK’s only accredited ‘Learn to Cycle’ programme.

Balanceability has been designed to help children gain the confidence and skills required to ride a pedal bike independently.

17 teachers from 10 Island schools attended the course, funded as part of a Sustainable

Transport Transition Year grant from the Department of Transport. It’s hoped that in the next year, more than 600 pupils aged between 4 and 6 years old will benefit from the training.

Executive member for transport and infrastructure, Councillor Ian Ward, said:

“Learning to ride a bike is a major milestone and the Balanceability training will give teachers the skills to make sure children do so safely and confidently. “Additional benefits for Island children will be healthy growth and development, independence and responsibility and will hopefully inspire a lifetime of sustainable travel. I look forward to finding out about how many children will have learnt to ride through this training.”

Mark Hill is head of physical education at Northwood Primary:

“The training was well delivered, very enjoyable, and we are looking forward to rolling it out to our students.”

Head teacher of Newport’s Nine Acres Primary, Beth Dyer, said:

“Nine Acres primary were pleased to be involved in the recent Balancability training. Our two members of staff came back to the school full of enthusiasm; we are looking forward to them delivering the program and are excited to see how it will impact the children.”









Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments