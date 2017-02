Crews from the Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service have been called to reports of a flat fire in Lake this evening (Wednesday).

Two appliances from Sandown and Ryde were called to Lea Road at 7.58pm.

It’s understood the fire started in the kitchen from burnt food.

The Isle of Wight Ambulance Service said a man is being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments