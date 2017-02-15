Defibrillator Unveiled At The White Horse In Whitwell

Whitwell has welcomed a new piece of life-saving equipment to the village.

A public access defibrillator has been unveiled at the White Horse pub and is placed on the wall outside.

It has been funded by the Isle of Wight Ambulance Service, thanks to charitable donations made to them.

Joint Landlady Alison Wills said:

“We’ve been looking into it [installing a defibrillator] for over a year now. Speaking to Graham Melville, who’s a local and a rapid response person for the area, we were looking into raising money for the defibrillator with charitable work, but we actually got one given to us.”

Graham Melville said:

“I think it’s good. If it sits on the wall for 20 years and only gets used once and saves one life then it pays for itself time and time again. I can’t be around 24/7 so when I’m not around it’s great.”

Louise Walker, Head of Ambulance Training & Community Response Services, said:

“We’ve chosen Whitwell because when we look at public access defibrillators, we look at what existing defibrillators they have or haven’t got. We consider the area with regards to response times, we look at footfall, we look at cardiac arrests they’ve had, so there are lots of things to consider and the obvious thing for Whitwell was that there was no defibrillator in the area at all. “I would just like to thank the landladies of the White Horse for allowing us to install a defibrillator on their wall.”

Louise explained that some public access defibrillators on the Island are locked and can only be opened with a code.

To access the code ring 999, ask for an Ambulance and ask for the code.

If you would like to find out where your nearest defibrillator is, visit the Heart Safe website here.







