Rock band Guns N’ Roses have been met by boos from the crowd as they stepped on stage in Melbourne – but mistakenly greeted Sydney.

Already an hour late to the stage, they immediately riled the 70,000 strong crowd when guitar technician, McBob, shouted Hello, Sydney! as when opening the show.

Shortly after the gig, the band posted on Twitter: Melbourne! Accidentally after 30 years McBob made an error, we’re truly sorry. Thank you for coming out tonight!.

A little later lead singer Axl Rose tweeted a photo of the packed stadium with his own apology: Melbourne! Didn’t notice r intro yday. R sincere apologies!! Really amazing crowd! McBob feels horrible (sic).

Prior to their show at Melbourne Cricket Ground, the band had spent two nights performing in Sydney, explaining McBob’s confusion.

Sydney and Melbourne, which are 443 miles apart, have a long-standing rivalry dating back to trade disputes during colonial times.

Nowadays, the friendly feud between Australia’s two largest cities is mainly played out on the rugby and football pitch.

Despite the initial blunder, the band managed to win over the crowd, playing favourites Sweet Child O’Mine and You Could Be Mine, as well as famous covers Live And Let Die and Knockin’ On Heaven’s Door.

They were also joined on stage by Australian rock band AC/DC guitarist Angus Young.

Performing together for the first time in 24 years, lead singer Axl Rose, guitarist Slash and bass player Duff McKagan are currently travelling the world with their Not In This Lifetime tour.

(c) Sky News 2017: Guns N’ Roses mistake Melbourne for Sydney in gig blunder







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments