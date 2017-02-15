Harrison Ford had a close call with an airliner after making a mistake landing his plane at a California airport, according to US media.

The incident reportedly happened after the actor aimed his single-engined plane for a taxiway instead of the runway at John Wayne Airport.

He passed over an American Airlines Boring 737 preparing for take off with 110 passengers on board, NBC News reported.

Ford is said to have been recorded asking air traffic controllers: Was that airliner meant to be underneath me?

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating but has not commented on the pilot’s identity.

Air traffic controllers cleared the pilot of a single-engine Aviat Husky to land on Runway 20L at John Wayne Airport Monday afternoon, said FAA spokesman Ian Gregor.

The pilot correctly read back the clearance. The pilot then landed on a taxiway that runs parallel to the runway, overflying a Boeing 737 that was holding short of the runway.

The American Airlines jet departed safely for Dallas, but Ford could face action – from a warning letter to a suspension – if he is found to be at fault.

His representatives have yet to comment on the reports.

The 74-year-old is an experienced pilot and has been involved in several dramatic incidents.

In March 2015 he broke his arm and suffered head injuries after crash-landing a plane on a Santa Monica golf course.

The WWII-era aircraft lost power about a minute after take off.

Clipping a tree as he brought the plane down, Ford managed to land on the fairway and was praised for avoiding residential areas.

In 1999, he had to ditch his helicopter in a riverbed during a flying lesson and two years later – again in a helicopter – he rescued a scout lost in Wyoming.

And in 2014, while filming Star Wars:The Force Awakens, he broke his leg after being crushed by the hydraulic door of the Millennium Falcon.

(c) Sky News 2017: Harrison Ford’s plane ‘in jet near-miss after landing error’







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments