Hate crime has surged to record levels in the months after the EU referendum, according to figures.

Three quarters of police forces in England and Wales recorded their highest levels of hate crime in the three months after June’s vote since records began in April 2012.

And three forces – the Metropolitan Police, Greater Manchester Police and West Yorkshire Police – saw more than 1,000 hate crimes each. The Met recorded 3,356 hate crimes, Greater Manchester 1,033 and West Yorkshire 1,013.

The figures, compiled by the Press Association, showed that only four forces reported a decrease in hate crimes during the same three-month period.

Provisional figures published by the Home Office in October said hate crime offences in July 2016 were 41% higher than in July the previous year.

Equality and Human Rights Commission chairman David Isaac said it must be sensible to prepare for any possible spikes in hate crime once Brexit talks begin.

The vast majority of people who voted to leave the European Union did so because they believed it was best for Britain and not because they are intolerant of others, he said.

It is clear, however, that a small minority of people used the Brexit vote to legitimise inexcusable racism and prejudice. We cannot allow such intolerable acts of hate to be condoned or repeated.

The triggering of Article 50 is the next major milestone and we must do all we can to discourage hate attacks and to support people who feel at risk.

:: August – Race hate crimes soar on UK railways after Brexit vote

Lucy Hastings, director at Victim Support, said the charity supported 16,000 victims of hate crime in England and Wales last year.

She also said that there had been more referrals in the aftermath of the EU referendum.

Hate crime has no place in our society and every victim of this crime is one too many, she said.

The Home Office said Britain’s hate crime legislation was among the strongest in the world.

A spokesman said: The Home Secretary has been crystal clear that crime motivated by hostility and prejudice towards any group in society has no place whatsoever in a Britain that works for everyone.

(c) Sky News 2017: Hate crime surges to record levels after Brexit vote







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments