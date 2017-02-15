An investigation has been launched by Hovertravel after one of its craft came to a halt on its approach to Ryde yesterday (Tuesday).

The company confirmed there was an issue on the 7.45am crossing from Southsea to Ryde and a full investigation has been initiated.

It’s the latest setback for the company, following problems with the two new multi-million pounds crafts, Island Flyer and Solent Flyer, which were introduced last year.

A Hovertravel spokesperson said:

“There will be no further comment on this issue until this investigation has concluded. At no time was there any compromise to the safety of the passengers and the crew, although the service was delayed for ten minutes. “The craft has been inspected and is currently back in service. “Hovertravel recognises the inconvenience caused by disruptions during the implementation of the new fleet and would emphasise that for the past two weeks, 80% of the timetable has been operated by the new craft.”







