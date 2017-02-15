Medina College: Monitoring Inspection Finds Faster Improvement

Senior leaders and governors are taking effective action to tackle the areas requiring improvement at Medina College, according to a report following an Ofsted monitoring visit last month (January).

Reacting to the comments published in a letter to the school, Chair of the Board Of Governors Joe Finch says he is “thrilled”:

“From a Governor perspective, we are thrilled that since putting a new leadership structure in place in July 2016, both colleges have been judged by Ofsted to be taking strong steps towards getting to Good. “We hope that all students will achieve to their potential this summer and that the colleges both continue on their upward trajectory.”

During January’s visit, Ofsted noted school leaders have built on October’s improvements and they are happening more quickly than before.

But Ofsted says there is still much to do:

“Leaders have carried out a range of actions to address most of the areas for improvement identified in the previous inspection in March 2015. Since then, the school’s own self-evaluation has rightly identified some emerging strengths and other areas of concern. School improvement plans have become overloaded with tasks. “Leaders, including governors, now need to re-evaluate the school’s current position and focus sharply on the actions necessary to sustain improvements and address remaining weaknesses.”

The school was judged to require improvement at an inspection in March 2015.

At January’s visit, an inspector noted:

“…There is a greater culture of openness and collaboration throughout the school, which has helped to increase the pace of improvement in teaching and learning. “…the atmosphere was generally purposeful and pupils were appropriately involved in a range of activities. In drama and mathematics lessons it was clear that the pupils knew what was expected of them and they were using assessment guidance to help them progress well. “…School leaders and teachers are benefiting from effective support by advisers from Hampshire local authority who have played an important role in driving improvements at the school.”

Ofsted is praising a decision by the Island Innovation Trust, which runs Medina College, to move former Carisbrooke College Head Peter Shaw into an executive leadership role across the two schools. Mr Shaw told Isle of Wight Radio:

“All of the staff and students at Medina College are working tremendously hard and they fully deserve this. We are really ambitious and determined to keep improving our school so that we get right up there with the best of them as soon as we can. We acknowledge that we still have some work to do but we are moving emphatically in the right direction.”

Ofsted said:

“…The governors’ decision to promote the headteacher of Carisbrooke College to the post of executive headteacher has been instrumental in enabling improvements in all three provisions in the federation. His determined, personable and effective leadership has promoted much greater openness and collaboration between staff at Carisbrooke and Medina colleges and he has sensibly welcomed support by Hampshire local authority advisers. “…Much has been achieved in the first four months of this new leadership arrangement. “In summary, faster improvement is now taking place at Medina College, but there is still much to do.”







