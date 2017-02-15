The vast number of military charities is in danger of creating an entitlement culture among ex-servicemen, the Government has been warned.

The mental health condition post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) is also being worn as a badge of honour by some military veterans, says a charity report.

The claims are made in a study of ex-servicemen in prison by Care After Combat, a charity set up two years ago by Falklands War hero Simon Weston and comedian Jim Davidson.

Mr Davidson, CAC’s CEO, said that more than 2,000 military charities meant they sometimes overlapped in the help they offered, but there was a bigger danger.

He said: There are so many charities and I’m just worried that the veteran will sit on his backside and say ‘OK, come and sort me out’, which is not what we want.

We want the veteran to get a life back and not just sit there and say ‘ gimme, gimme, gimme’. Not that they do that, but there is a danger of that happening.

You can get a house, you can get a job, you can get clothes, you can sort your mental health out, your drink problem, you can go and stroke a horse if you want. But that’s not what we want. We want to get people back into society and working.

If we are not careful we can create an environment where we do everything for the veteran, we are going to kill him with kindness if we are not careful.

In a foreward to the report, entitled A Time For Reflection, Mr Davidson described PTSD as only one of various mental health problems suffered by veterans.

He said: We must be careful that PTSD doesn’t become the ‘buzz word’ that summarises all mental health problems in the public’s eye and cloaks the deeper issues.

PTSD is also used by a minority of veterans as a badge of honour and used as a pass to gain benefits and entitlement. In doing so, those with a valid and true diagnosis feel reluctant to seek help fearing they may not be able to access the help they require.

In a week when Justice Secretary Liz Truss insisted that tackling re-offending was key to cutting the swollen prison population, the charity’s report claimed 100% success in keeping veterans out of further trouble after they had left jail.

The report’s author, Dr Nick Murdoch, said that of the 144 vet prisoners enrolled on a project, 44 had been freed and none had re-offended.

Twenty had stayed out of prison for more than a year, compared with a 25% re-offending rate for the general prison population.

The charity uses a mentoring system, in which volunteer ex-servicemen act as advisers to prisoners in the final months of their sentence, helping to restore their self-esteem.

Ms Truss said she was grateful for the charity’s work and that the findings of its report would be carefully considered.

We have a range of measures in place to support veterans in prison, said the justice secretary.

Dedicated wings for ex-servicemen are in place in a number of establishments, whilst we also work with a range of armed services charities to ensure the offenders receive the help they need to address their issues.

(c) Sky News 2017: Military charities ‘risk entitlement culture’ among ex-servicemen







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments