Have you received great service from a member of staff at the Isle of Wight NHS Trust?

Islanders are being encouraged to say thank you and nominate them for an award.

The Isle of Wight NHS awards provide the chance to give something back to a member of staff who went that extra mile and made a real difference to healthcare.

Everyone is eligible, from staff providing direct care to those who deliver essential behind the scenes support.

Mark Price, Company Secretary at Isle of Wight NHS Trust and chair of the Trust’s Celebrations Group said:

“Every month we recognise the contribution made by a member of staff who has been nominated by a patient, carer or member of the public. We have seen some fantastic examples of how staff have gone above and beyond the call of duty in caring for patients. “Building on the success of this we have decided to add an ‘Employee of the Year’ award to our annual awards ceremony. “We’re inviting everyone who has experienced care provided by Isle of wIght NHS Trust staff to nominate the person who they think went the extra mile and made a real difference to their care. This could be someone providing direct care or someone working behind the scenes.”

The closing date for entries is 19 February and you can vote here

Note: Only staff directly employed by Isle of Wight NHS Trust can be nominated. The annual awards ceremony is being held in early March 2017.

