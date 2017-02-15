A number of people are unaccounted for after an explosion and the collapse of a block of flats in Oxford.

Two people have been treated for minor injuries and one has been taken to hospital, said the Fire and Rescue Service.

In a statement, it said a small number of people are unaccounted for.

Police said the blast happened at 4.45pm in the Gibbs Crescent and Osney Lane areas, while South Central Ambulance Service said four flats had collapsed.

The blast is not thought to have been caused by mains gas because energy supplier SGN said it had not supplied the block.

Sky’s Dan Whitehead, who is at the scene, said police are keeping an open mind on the cause, but believe it is not terror-related.

Pictures posted on social media showed debris strewn over a wide area and the remains of the block in flames.

Video showed pieces of window frame and glass that appeared to have been thrown more than 50 metres.

Firefighters also had to deal with a boat that caught fire at a marina next to the flats.

Juliette Sargeant told the Oxford Times: It was an enormous boom, it was like a sonic boom.

It sounded like a bomb had gone off. It was very very scary, I was quite shaken.

Andy Dowley, a recruiter who was working nearby when the blast went off, told Sky News: I was working on the other side of the river when I heard the explosion.

It was so loud that some tiles on our building slid off. There were around 10 firemen and 10 policemen at the scene.

Some reported hearing a bang as far away as Wantage, 13 miles (20km) away.

