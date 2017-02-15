Families of those who lost their lives at Hillsborough have attacked UKIP leader Paul Nuttall over claims on his website about the disaster.

The MEP told a Liverpool radio station a post on his website in which he said he lost close personal friends in the 1989 tragedy, in which 96 Liverpool fans were killed before an FA Cup semi-final, was wrong.

Mr Nuttall said he did not write the words on his website – even though the post both quotes him and lists him as the author.

His press officer Lynda Roughley has taken the blame and offered to resign, but UKIP sources have told Sky News he is unlikely to accept as he doesn’t want to take it out on a good and loyal servant.

Earlier, Margaret Aspinall, whose son James died at Hillsborough, told Sky News: I’m appalled that he (Nuttall) would have the cheek to say he lost close personal friends when he didn’t.

Many fans did lose close friends and it’s appalling he has made such a suggestion. A lot of survivors are still suffering. I can’t follow the gist of the man. I find it very, very difficult to understand his reasons behind it.

Charlotte Hennessy, who lost her father James in the disaster, told Sky News: It doesn’t matter whether he knew someone or was close to someone, that is someone’s loved one.

It’s using someone who has lost their life as a means to get publicity. He (Nuttall) needs to take a step back and think what it is like for family members.

He (Nuttall) has never done anything to help us to fight for justice, he has never supported family members. I do feel he is using Hillsborough for his own personal gain.

Sue Roberts, whose brother Graham died in the crush before the match, told Sky News: It was cruel and callous to say he lost close friends.

In the post in question, which was published in 2011, Mr Nuttall called on the Government to release files on the tragedy, and said: The briefings in question are the private memos that were sent to the then Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher.

Without them being made public we will never get to the bottom of that appalling tragedy when 96 Liverpool fans including close personal friends of mine lost their lives.

But in an interview with Radio City News on Tuesday, Mr Nuttall, who is currently campaigning in the Labour-held Stoke Central by-election, denied the claim.

I haven’t lost a close personal friend. I’ve lost someone I know, the MEP said.

Mr Nuttall was 12 at the time of the disaster. He has said he was at the match with his father and two uncles.

He later put out a statement saying: As a 12 year old boy I travelled to Sheffield that day, as did so many others to enjoy watching the team that I loved.

From the upper tier of the Leppings Lane End of the Hillsborough Stadium I watched the events of that day unfold with horror.

Today I was made aware of an article on my website which claimed I had lost people close to me at Hillsborough.

This was an article that I did not write and did not see prior to it being posted by a member of my staff.

Of course I take responsibility for those things that are put out under my name, but I was genuinely taken aback when this claim was brought to my attention and am both appalled and very sorry that an impression was given that was not accurate.

Like everybody connected to the Hillsborough disaster, memories of 15th April 1989 bring me nothing but pain and upset.

Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments