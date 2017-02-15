Duck recipe that is so easy to cook – could this be something different for dinner on the Isle of Wight tonight?

Perfect for a romantic evening for two. This is an incredibly simple recipe both in its seasoning and its cooking. You will be left with good results every time with melt-in-the-mouth meat and delicious crispy, caramelised skin. Serve with vibrant fresh greens and for an extra pop of colour, I like to sprinkle over an orange zest garnish.

Serves: 2

Preparation Time: 5 minutes

Cooking Time: 80 minutes

Ingredients

2 duck legs

1 orange, cut in half

1 tsp sea salt

Ground black pepper to season

1 tsp sugar

½ tsp mild chilli powder

½ tsp five spice powder

3 tbs sweet chilli sauce

1 ½ tbs ruby port

Peeled and sliced orange to garnish

Method

Pre-heat oven to 200C, gas mark 6.

Mix all dried spices together.

Score the skin of the duck legs. Place into a baking tray or shallow dish and squeeze over the juice of half the orange and add the port. Sprinkle over the dry ingredients and rub in well.

Place in the pre-heated oven and cook for 70 minutes.

10 minutes before it is ready mix the chilli sauce and the juice of the other half of the orange together and pour onto each leg and return to the oven for 10 minutes or so. Keep an eye on it to make sure it is getting crispy and caramelised, but not burnt.

Serve with noodles or potatoes of your choice. I chose kalettes (a cross between kale and brussels sprouts) to accompany my dish – it has a delicate flavour and a lovely colour.

by Diane Clark







