After 45 years of trading, a popular fancy dress shop in Cowes is closing.

According to a post on Facebook, the proprietor of Cameo of Cowes – Joan Holland – said this is reluctantly the final year of trading.

The full post reads:

“Sad news I’m afraid folks ….After 45 wonderful years of trading I’m sorry to have to say that due to old age & health problems, I will have to make this the final year of trading for Cameo of Cowes.

“We are hoping to clear most of our ‘mountains’ of stock by the end of August …so don’t miss out on all the bargains …Thanku all for ur [sic] loyal custom over the years….”

cowes fancy dress cameo of cowes



Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news

We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information.










By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions
Put terms here.




Comments

comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR