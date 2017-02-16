According to a post on Facebook, the proprietor of Cameo of Cowes – Joan Holland – said this is reluctantly the final year of trading.

The full post reads:

“Sad news I’m afraid folks ….After 45 wonderful years of trading I’m sorry to have to say that due to old age & health problems, I will have to make this the final year of trading for Cameo of Cowes.

“We are hoping to clear most of our ‘mountains’ of stock by the end of August …so don’t miss out on all the bargains …Thanku all for ur [sic] loyal custom over the years….”