From Counselling To Play Therapy: Grants Allocated To Isle Of Wight Community Projects

Isle of Wight projects will soon be spending cash from the Safer Communities Fund, awarded by Hampshire and the Isle of Wight’s Police and Crime Commissioner.

The 11 schemes are among 70 getting a share of £1,751,784. A twelfth project works across Hampshire and the Isle of Wight. All of the schemes aim to cut crime in the community.

In all, nearly £250,000 has been provided for Island projects, allocated by Commissioner Michael Lane.

Among those to be handed money are The Hampton Trust, which provides counselling for the Isle of Wight victims/survivors of sexual assault. It will receive £35,000.

Wight Dash has been given £5,000 to invest in play therapy for children who have experienced or witnessed domestic abuse.

£10,000 is being given to the Isle of Wight Pastors who support Islanders on a night out as well young people and the community at Medina College.

£26,000 is being given to Age UK for a project to tackle domestic abuse and hate crime among the Isle of Wight’s older residents.

Michael Lane said:

“I was delighted to receive such a high number of bids for funding, and to see the wide range of worthwhile projects and services that are either already available or proposed. Through this process I have seen the dedication that these organisations have to making a difference to the lives of the people they support. “Due to the high level and quality of bids received it was essential that my decision was centred on which services or projects would best meet the local needs of victims and offenders, avoid duplication and be sustainable. “While I am unable to offer financial support to some of the projects that applied for funding I deeply value the contribution they are making, and will be exploring alternative ways I can work with them to help make our communities safer.”







