Housing Plan For Yarmouth Police Station Given Green Light

Yarmouth’s former police station, on the town’s High Street, will be demolished and replaced by four homes.
A decision has been made by the Isle of Wight Council under delegated powers.
A number comments were lodged with the Isle of Wight Council over the scheme.
The authority says permission was granted following consultations with the Ward Councillor and the Chairman of the authority’s Planning Committee.
It will be demolished and replaced by a two-bed house, three three-bed houses and two parking spaces.