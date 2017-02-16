Housing Plan For Yarmouth Police Station Given Green Light

Yarmouth’s former police station, on the town’s High Street, will be demolished and replaced by four homes.

A decision has been made by the Isle of Wight Council under delegated powers.

A number comments were lodged with the Isle of Wight Council over the scheme.

The authority says permission was granted following consultations with the Ward Councillor and the Chairman of the authority’s Planning Committee.

It will be demolished and replaced by a two-bed house, three three-bed houses and two parking spaces.







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments