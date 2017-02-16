Investigation After Vehicles Damaged In Three East Cowes Streets

Vehicles in three roads in East Cowes have been damaged overnight (15/16 February), prompting an investigation by Hampshire Constabulary.

In all, 16 vehicles were damaged in Adelaide Grove, Victoria Grove and Vectis Road.

Smashed wing mirrors, damaged windscreen wipers, a smashed windscreen and a dented car door were among the reported problems.

According to Hampshire Constabulary, two youths were spotted at around midnight.

One was described as wearing grey jogging bottoms and the force says both were wearing hoodies with their hoods up, trainers and were carrying bottles.

Neighbourhood and Prevention Team Sgt Rachel Roscoe said:

“We would like to hear from anyone with information following this series of criminal damage, which has impacted on a number of people in the community. “Officers will be in the area today to conduct house to house enquiries and to speak to any potential witnesses. If you have any information, please call us on 101.”

If you have any information, call 101 quoting 44170059931.







