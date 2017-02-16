Could there be a royal visitor at this year’s Isle of Wight Festival?

The man behind the Island’s biggest music event has been snapped chatting to his Royal Highness, Prince Harry.

In a photograph shared on Facebook by John Giddings’s company, Solo Music Agency, the festival curator is seen chatting to the prince at an event.

There’s also a hint that Prince Harry is a fan of Human singer, Rag ‘n’n Bone Man, who will appear at this year’s festival.

Could we see Prince Harry watching the action at Seaclose Park this June?

Rod Stewart, Arcade Fire and David Guetta will headline the Isle of Wight Festival 2017, which takes place between 8-11 June.







