Sir Michael Fallon has warned NATO that patience is running out and member states must raise their defence budgets.

It came hours after the US defense secretary warned a meeting of NATO members his country would moderate its support for the alliance if others did not increase their defence budgets.

The British Defence Secretary, in an interview with Sky News, described General Mattis’ warning as timely.

This was a very timely reminder by the American defence secretary that he expects European countries to step up to the commitments they made two years ago to increase their defence spending, and we agree with him.

Now we meet that commitment, other countries, many of them have not increased their defence spending, and this was a very sharp warning to the rest of them that we all need to meet our commitments.

He (General Mattis) said the patience of the US taxpayer is beginning to run out – why should they take a greater share of the burden when all of us have committed to 2%?

Questioned on America’s commitment to NATO he insisted it was absolute.

You’ll recall the Prime Minister had that confirmed by the president when she finished Washington – that the United States in 100% behind NATO.

Sir Michael said Russia is trying to destablise the West and NATO countries must up their game.

He criticised Moscow for interfering in elections in Bulgaria and France

When asked if there had been Russian interference in the recent EU referendum, he added: Well you see soft propaganda now from Russia through the television channel that it operates in the United Kingdom, through news agencies that it has influence over in the United Kingdom.

We need to be very wary of what Russia is up to.

Russia is trying to destabilise the West, it is trying to divide the alliance, and one of the key things today is that the alliance understands that it has to be united in dealing with all these threats, whether it is terrorism, whether it is Russian aggression, whether it is cyber threats, the alliance has to stand together.

