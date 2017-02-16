A second woman has been arrested in connection with the killing of Kim Jong-Un’s half-brother.

Police said the suspect was found with an Indonesian passport that names her as Siti Aishah, age 25.

She was identified from CCTV footage recorded at Kuala Lumpur airport.

Kim Jong-Nam, 45, was killed at the airport on Monday as he waited to catch a flight – two women are believed to be responsible.

They are thought to have used poisoned needles, a poisoned spray or a poison-laced cloth.

South Korean officials have said it was an assassination ordered by the North Korean regime.

Another female suspect, holding Vietnam travel papers, was detained on Wednesday. CCTV images show her wearing a sweatshirt with LOL on the front.

The suspects are believed to have fled in a taxi after the attack.

North Korean diplomats, including the ambassador, turned up at Kim Jong-Nam’s post-mortem on Wednesday and demanded the body.

Malaysian officials refused, forcing a fleet of diplomatic cars to leave the hospital empty handed.

There is speculation it was an attempt at damage limitation – to prevent as much detail as possible becoming public about a state-sponsored murder.

:: North Korea’s long history of assassinations

Malaysia’s deputy PM has now confirmed the body will be handed over but said there were procedures to be followed.

Police said the first woman arrested was identified on travel documents as 28-year-old Doan Thi Huong and was again positively identified from airport CCTV.

Kim Jong-Nam was known to advocate reform of North Korea’s authoritarian regime and opposed its dynastic succession policy.

However, he never defected or led a campaign against his younger sibling.

South Korean intelligence chiefs believe his killing was an assassination ordered by Kim Jong-Un some time ago because he perceived his half-brother to be a threat.

They said there had been a failed attempt in 2012.

The North Korean leader has overseen a purge of various traitors, including his uncle General Jang Song-Thaek, who was executed by machine gun in December 2013.

Kim Jong-Nam is the son of Song Hye-Rim, a South Korean-born actress who is believed to have been a mistress of Kim Jong-Il.

Understood to be heir apparent as eldest son, he is thought to have been overlooked after a botched attempt to enter Japan in May 2001 on a forged passport.

He claimed he wanted to visit Disney’s Tokyo resort, but the incident embarrassed his father and Kim Jong-Un was selected as his successor.

Following the scandal, Kim Jong-Nam and his family lived in Macau, Singapore and China.

