Swimmers battled it out at the 18th IOW Masters International Swim meeting at Medina Pool.

Swimmers from the Islands four clubs, Marlins, West Wight, Seaclose and Ryde took part, with Jenny Ball (Ryde) winning her six events in the 75-80 age group and Lindsey Shenton (Marlins) winning her six events in the 55-60 age group.

The Overall best male was Steve Gibbs from Eastleigh who swam in 13 events in the 41-45 age group, winning them all and taking the Charles Amber Memorial Trophy and a Paul Critchley Hand Crafted Sculpture.

The overall best female was Judith Charman from Ruislip and Northwood who also entered 13 events in the 46-50 age group winning a Paul Critchley Hand Crafted Sculpture.

The winners of The Heights Memorial Trophy for the best club were Bracknell and Wokingham.

There were 19 individual swimmers from the Island clubs, with West Wight coming third in the Best team completion.

The most credible swim was by Jo Cooper in the 66-70 age group who swam the 800m freestyle in 20mins 58 seconds. This was her first ever race.

Jo said:

“I helped at the Marlins Pier to Pier race last year and decided ‘ I want to do that’ so I started training for it this year and this is the first challenge taken.”

Bob Cooper, Referee and Chair of the Marlins said:

“It was good to see the same number of swimmers this year as last, and I thank those from the mainland clubs who come over to the Island. I know several of them make a weekend of it which is good for the Island. I must thank the pool staff at Medina for their help and for all the team of Marlin helpers who make it possible to run this event and our Pier to Pier race which is on Saturday 12 August, starting at Sandown Pier at 2.30pm.”

Picture: Jo Cooper receiving her Gold Medal from meet referee Bob Cooper.







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments