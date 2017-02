An East Cowes man has pleaded not guilty to attempted rape at Portsmouth Crown Court.

However 35-year-old Kevin Finch of Church Path – who is currently in custody – admitted charges of indecent assault and sexual assault in court today (Friday).

The former gardener had previously pleaded guilty to a separate charge of rape in connection with an incident on the Isle of Wight.

He will be sentenced in April for all charges. His not guilty plea will be taken into consideration when sentenced.







