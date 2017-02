Today (Friday) is the last chance to comment on plans to convert the former Cowes Police Station into houses.

Development plans for the site include four three-bedroom residential properties and the demolition of some lean-to buildings deemed unsuitable for conversion.

Five parking spaces used by the police station would be incorporated in the development.

Police moved their base to Cowes Fire Station on Victoria Road in Cowes at the end of November 2016.







