A search of hundreds of UK beaches has found almost three-quarters are littered with nurdles.

The tiny plastic pellets are used to make new plastic products, but they can escape into the environment and end up getting washed out to sea.

They can be a danger to wildlife and can soak up chemical pollutants before releasing the toxins into the creatures that eat them, such as birds and fish.

Searches of 279 shorelines from Shetland to the Scilly Isles found 205 (73%) had the pellets on them.

The largest haul was in early February at Widemouth Bay in Cornwall, where 127,500 were collected on a 100-metre stretch.

More than 600 volunteers took part in the Great Winter Nurdle Hunt, organised by Scottish environmental charity Fidra in collaboration with the Environmental Investigation Agency, Fauna & Flora International, Greenpeace, the Marine Conservation Society and Surfers Against Sewage.

Madeleine Berg, projects officer at Fidra, said: The information we’ve gathered will be vital to show the UK Government that pellets are found on beaches all around the UK and, importantly, that so many people care about the issue.

Simple precautionary measures can help spillages and ensure nurdles don’t end up in our environment.

We are asking the UK Government to ensure best practice is in place along the full plastic supply chain, and any further nurdle pollution is stopped.

There are calls for companies using plastic pellets to take greater care to contain them.

Manufacturers can sign up to Operation Clean Sweep, an industry initiative to ensure nurdles are handled more carefully.

However, it is a voluntary programme and nobody monitors whether measures, such as the implementation of drain covers or staff training, are actually put in place.

In 2012, 150 tonnes of nurdles leaked from shipping containers into the sea around Hong Kong.

The so-called mermaid tears swamped beaches and clogged up grass. Some of the pellets were found in the guts of fish and locals became reluctant to eat seafood.

Sky has launched its Ocean Rescue campaign to raise awareness of the damage being caused to our marine environment worldwide by single use plastics.

