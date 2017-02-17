A female staff member at HMP Isle of Wight needed hospital treatment after being assaulted by a prisoner.

Police have confirmed they received a report regarding an assault which happened around 12.30pm on Monday (13).

Hampshire Constabulary said the victim sustained injuries to her head and face and received treatment at St Mary’s Hospital.

A police investigation is ongoing.

A Prison Service spokesperson said:

“We do not tolerate any violence against the dedicated staff who work with our offenders and will always push for the strongest possible punishment. “The police are investigating an incident involving a prisoner at HMP Isle of Wight on Monday, so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”







