A female staff member at HMP Isle of Wight needed hospital treatment after being assaulted by a prisoner.
Police have confirmed they received a report regarding an assault which happened around 12.30pm on Monday (13).
Hampshire Constabulary said the victim sustained injuries to her head and face and received treatment at St Mary’s Hospital.
A police investigation is ongoing.
A Prison Service spokesperson said:
“We do not tolerate any violence against the dedicated staff who work with our offenders and will always push for the strongest possible punishment.
“The police are investigating an incident involving a prisoner at HMP Isle of Wight on Monday, so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this stage.”