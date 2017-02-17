Pottery Barn Business On The Market Ahead Of Summer Opening

Chessell Pottery near Calbourne is up for sale.

Buildings and stock at the West Wight pottery studio are being advertised for a cool £1million.

Owner Louise Collins (who also runs a pottery business in London) told Isle of Wight Radio that she hopes someone will take on the pottery barns as a going concern, and admitted running it has become very complicated:

“If new owners wanted to carry on pottery production, we could even purchase some from them for our Pottery Cafe business in London, because…that continues to grow. “The main reason, is that we have a new business venture we’d like to have some time to work on. We will also carry on PO41, the artisan coffee house we opened 2 years ago in Yarmouth, plus we have 4 boys too, which makes it all a bit of a challenge!”

The business is currently closed for the winter and is due to reopen in May.







