Wartime Bomb Found At The Bottom Of The Solent

A wartime device, found at the bottom of the Solent, has been destroyed by Royal Navy bomb disposal experts today (Friday).

The British-made Armstrong Whitworth munition was found, following dredging works in the area, ahead of the arrival of HMS Queen Elizabeth.

Divers from the Royal Navy’s Southern Diving Unit 2 were called to Portsmouth Harbour at 8.30am, where a controlled explosion was carried out and the bomb disposed of.

It is the fourth discovery of its kind in the area since last September.







