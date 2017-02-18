After wrapping up warm in the snow and freezing temperatures of last month, UK residents can sit back and enjoy some unusually hot weather due to hit next week.

A Caribbean heatwave has created a blast of hot air which is currently making its way over the Atlantic, and will push UK temperatures up to highs of 17C (63F) on Monday.

The jump in UK temperatures means it will be hotter than places like Palma in Majorca and parts of southern France.

The East and South East of England is set to enjoy the best of the clement weather, with London and parts of East Anglia tipped to enjoy the best of the warmth.

Eastern parts of Scotland are also due plenty of the sunshine, with Aberdeen expected to reach particularly high temperatures.

Despite being well above average for this time of year – the norm would be between 4C and 7C (39.2F to 44.6F) – Monday’s expected high temperatures will not be a record.

The hottest February on record remains that of 1998, when temperatures hit 19.7C (67.5F).

The warm spell is expected to last into the middle of next week, before turning cooler into next weekend.

Despite winter ending on 1 March, when it officially becomes spring, jumpers shouldn’t be stowed away quite yet as it’s not uncommon for it to snow in the UK during the month of March.

(c) Sky News 2017: Caribbean blast to make parts of UK hotter than Majorca next week







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments