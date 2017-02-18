An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fire in Shanklin.

Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue sent 9 appliances to the junction of Victoria Avenue and the High Street just after 3am.

Flats over three floors and ground floor businesses were damaged.

A 39 year old man was rescued and treated for the effects of smoke inhalation. He was expected to be discharged from hospital by Saturday lunchtime, according to the Isle of Wight NHS Trust. Six others were evacuated.

Police were called at 3.25am. An 18 year old Newport man remains in custody.







