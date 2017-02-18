An image published by a newspaper in Malaysia purportedly shows the final moments of Kim Jong-Un’s half-brother, as a fourth suspect in the case has been arrested.

According to the New Straits Times, one of Malaysia’s biggest newspapers, it is the final image of Kim Jong-Nam alive.

The photograph on the front page appears to show the 45-year-old slumped in a chair inside Kuala Lumpur’s international airport, where he was attacked on Monday.

He died on the way to hospital.

The estranged half-brother of the North Korean leader was killed with what was thought to be a fast-acting poison.

South Korea has accused Pyongyang of ordering the murder, saying two female assassins poisoned him and then fled in a taxi.

The latest suspect to be arrested has been identified as Ri Jong Chol, 46. The North Korean man was apprehended on Friday in Selangor, near Kuala Lumpur.

Two women, one of them Indonesian and the other travelling on a Vietnamese passport, and a boyfriend of one of them, have already been held on suspicion of involvement in the case.

:: North Korea’s long history of assassinations

Kim Jong-Nam, the eldest son of the late North Korean leader Kim Jong-Il, had spoken out publicly against his family’s dynastic control of the isolated nation.

He had been living in the Chinese territory of Macau, under China’s protection.

His body has been kept in a local morgue.

The first post-mortem examination was inconclusive, so Malaysian authorities have now performed a second. They say a toxicology report can take two weeks.

However, North Korean officials say they will not recognise the results.

The Malaysian side forced the post-mortem without our permission and witnessing, North Korea’s ambassador to Malaysia, Kang Chol, said on Friday.

His comments were the first official remarks from the country since the killing, but he stopped short of identifying Mr Kim or talking about the possible cause of death.

Malaysia hit back by saying the country’s rules must be followed.

The diplomatic spat threatens to weaken North Korea’s ties with Malaysia, one of the few countries that has maintained good diplomatic relations with the reclusive nation.

(c) Sky News 2017: Image emerges of Kim Jong-Nam ‘alive after attack’







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments