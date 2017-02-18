Isle Of Wight’s Yarmouth Bridge To Close For Work In March

Yarmouth Bridge will be closed for several days at the end of March, for annual maintenance to the equipment that enables it to open and close.

As part of the work by Island Roads, four wheels which are integral to the bridge’s opening and closing mechanism will be replaced.

The bridge will be closed from 8am on 27 March until 5pm on 1 April.

A diversion will be in place along the A3054 Bridge Road, River Road, Tennyson Road and Bouldnor Road; the B3401 Thorley Road, Wilmingham Lane; the B3399 Newport Road, the A3055 Afton Road, School Green Road, Tennyson Road and The Avenue; and the A3054 Colwell Road, Hill Lane and Halletts Shute.

Light traffic (up to 6ft 6in) in width can also use Hooke Hill, Copse Lane and Pixley Hill.

Pedestrian access will be maintained during the project.

Victoria Keefe, Island Roads structures engineer, said:

“We realise that this work will have an impact on road users but it is impossible to perform the maintenance and replace the wheels without a full closure. “Keeping on top of maintenance and by replacing the necessary parts now will also help to reduce the likelihood of any future problems.”







