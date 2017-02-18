Theresa May has announced plans to tackle what Number 10 calls "heinous offences" of domestic violence, as the Government admits victims are being "let down by the legal system".

The Prime Minister wants to completely transform the way people think about and tackle domestic violence and abuse.

She said: There are thousands of people who are suffering at the hands of abusers – often isolated and unaware of the options and support available to them to end it.

A new programme of work will look at what can be done to improve support for victims and experts will be asked how the current system can be improved.

The Prime Minister hopes this will lead to new legislation encouraging victims to report their abusers and see them brought to justice. Ultimately, this would lead to a Domestic Violence and Abuse Act.

Like the Modern Slavery Act, Mrs May believes that the new measures will raise public awareness of the problem.

Although the subject comes under the remit of the Home Office, the Prime Minister (who was previously Home Secretary), sees it as a personal crusade and wants to be at the centre of the initiative.

Mrs May said: Domestic violence and abuse is a life shattering and absolutely abhorrent crime; tackling it is a key priority for this Government – and something I have always attached a personal importance to, both as Home Secretary and now as Prime Minister.

A crime survey from the Office for National Statistics in 2015 estimated that 8.2% of women and 4.0% of men reported experiencing domestic abuse in the previous year.

This is equivalent to 1.3 million female victims and 600,000 male victims. It accounts for 16% of all violent crime.

The shadow women’s minister Sarah Champion told Sky News: The commitment to simplify the legislation around domestic violence is greatly welcomed.

Key to the success of this announcement is making sure resources are in place for policing, supporting victims and for preventing domestic violence.

Domestic violence refuges aren’t centrally funded by government. This has led to inconsistency over quality and local provision.

Everyone deserves a place of safety if they are forced to flee their home and sadly this can’t currently be guaranteed.

In announcing her plan, the PM said: Domestic violence and abuse shatters lives but the way we deal with it at the moment does not go far enough, with a plethora of different offences and procedures scattered across the statute book.

She added: I am clear that we need to build on the measures I introduced as Home Secretary, including the new offence of ‘controlling and coercive behaviour’, Domestic Violence Protection Orders, and the Domestic Violence Disclosure Scheme – and ensure that no stone will be left unturned in delivering a system that increases convictions, and works better for victims.

