Ryde High Street Could Become Pedestrianised As Part Of A New Scheme

Proposed plans to transform the lower part of Ryde High Street into a pedestrian-only zone has taken a step forward.

The Isle of Wight Council’s approached the town’s council to assist them in the development of the scheme to prohibit driving through the area of Ryde High Street and part of Anglesea Street.

Currently, vehicles are allowed to drive down the road in the aim to prevent parking within the precinct area. However, the town council has considered that is causes safety and enforcement issues.

A spokesperson from the Isle of Wight Council said:

“A quotation requested by the council has been received from Island Roads to carry out the scheme, which Ryde Town Council has accepted. As part of its consultation process, Ryde Town Council hosted a public meeting at Yelfs Hotel in Union Street on Tuesday 7th February 2017. “At the public meeting, some points were raised and these issues are now being considered by Ryde Town Council, who may need further advice from the Isle of Wight Council. “Once the town council decides if it wishes to pursue the proposals, the required TROs (Traffic Regulation Orders) will need to be advertised which also allow the public to register support or otherwise for the proposal. “The TRO would be determined by Isle of Wight council following consideration of any submitted representations. “…It is our current understanding that the ‘No Waiting at Any Time’ parking restriction would be 24/7.”







