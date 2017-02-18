WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?

:: The Times

Homeowners are waiting up to 10 months to sell their properties as economic uncertainty causes the housing market to stall.

:: Financial Times

Unilever, which is behind brands such as Dove soap and Pot Noodle, has rejected a takeover approach from Kraft Heinz.

:: i

There is a looming staff crisis in the NHS as recruitment struggles to keep pace with retirement.

:: The Daily Telegraph

Three former trade secretaries have voiced concerns over the Government’s plans to increase business rates in April.

:: Daily Mail

A shopkeeper has warned the business rates shake-up could turn Britain into a retail wasteland.

:: Daily Express

Support to get on with Brexit is growing despite Tony Blair’s bid to urge voters to think again.

:: The Guardian

Mr Blair faced a backlash from Labour MPs for fuelling the party’s divisions over Brexit before two crucial by-elections.

:: Daily Mirror

The paper leads with accusations that gambling chiefs were involved in a £2.5m lottery cover-up.

:: The Sun

A father who died 27 times in 24 hours tells his story on the front of the paper.

:: Watch the Press Preview on Sky News every evening at 10.30pm and 11.30pm. Saturday night’s reviewers will be editor of Spiked, Brendan O’Neill, and columnist Yasmin Alibhai-Brown.

Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments