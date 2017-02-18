WHAT’S IN THE PAPERS?
:: The Times
Homeowners are waiting up to 10 months to sell their properties as economic uncertainty causes the housing market to stall.
:: Financial Times
Unilever, which is behind brands such as Dove soap and Pot Noodle, has rejected a takeover approach from Kraft Heinz.
:: i
There is a looming staff crisis in the NHS as recruitment struggles to keep pace with retirement.
:: The Daily Telegraph
Three former trade secretaries have voiced concerns over the Government’s plans to increase business rates in April.
:: Daily Mail
A shopkeeper has warned the business rates shake-up could turn Britain into a retail wasteland.
:: Daily Express
Support to get on with Brexit is growing despite Tony Blair’s bid to urge voters to think again.
:: The Guardian
Mr Blair faced a backlash from Labour MPs for fuelling the party’s divisions over Brexit before two crucial by-elections.
:: Daily Mirror
The paper leads with accusations that gambling chiefs were involved in a £2.5m lottery cover-up.
:: The Sun
A father who died 27 times in 24 hours tells his story on the front of the paper.
