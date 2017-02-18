Seven people were evacuated from their homes in Shanklin overnight (Saturday), as Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue crews tackled a blaze in two separate properties. A pet parakeet was also rescued.

In all, six fire engines, two aerial ladders and a fire command unit were called to the junction of Shanklin High Street and Victoria Avenue after 3am. Ten firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the blaze in two separate locations.

Travel

Diversions are in place in the town as roads remain closed today (Saturday).

Bus routes 2 and 3 are affected. Southern Vectis says services are diverting via St John’s Road and Brook Road. The firm says stops at Daish’s, Shanklin Library and Clarendon Rd will not be served throughout this diversion.

The electricity has been switched off in the area and it is hoped that the supplies to the affected properties will be isolated when the smoke clears. That is when the fire service says it will be in a position to reopen roads through the town.

Meanwhile, The Isle of Wight Council is working with emergency teams to help those unable to return home.









