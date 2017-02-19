Former professional boxer Michael Watson has been attacked by men who sprayed him "with ammonia" in a car-jacking bid.

Watson, who was left partially disabled after a near-fatal brain injury in 1991, was driving in Chingford, east London, with his carer Lennard Ballack when they were hit by a car from behind.

After getting out to speak to the people in the vehicle, Mr Ballack was sprayed in the face with a suspected noxious substance, believed to be ammonia.

Mr Watson, 51, was then dragged out of the car and along the floor by the men, who sprayed Mr Ballack in the face again before leaving the scene in a different vehicle.

Mr Watson is also believed to have been sprayed with the substance during the attack on Thursday evening.

A spokesperson for the former Commonwealth middleweight champion said: Lennard’s suffering a bit – his eyes are not good. Michael is okay.

I think he is very, very sore, though. He got dragged along the road so some of the skin has broken badly.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said officers were called to reports of an attempted robbery.

A spokesperson added: Two men, aged in their 50s, informed officers that they had been sprayed in the face with a suspected noxious substance by two suspects who attempted to steal the car.

The male suspects fled the scene in a different vehicle.

The victims were assessed at the scene by the London Ambulance Service before being taken to an east London hospital for further treatment; their injuries are not life-threatening.

During a world title bout with Chris Eubank in 1991, Watson sustained a brain injury which left him in a coma for 40 days.

Following six operations to remove a blood clot, the 51-year-old spent six years as a wheelchair user before he regained his mobility.

In 1999, Watson was awarded a reported £1m in damages from the British Boxing Board of Control over the lack of medical procedures at the world title fight at White Hart Lane, north London.

(c) Sky News 2017: Ex-boxer Michael Watson hospitalised after ‘car-jacking’ attack







Send Isle of Wight Radio your Isle of Wight Photos, Videos or news We want to hear your news and see your photos and videos, so we have made it so easy for you to send us your content. If you would like a credit, don’t forget to tell us who you are. If you’d rather stay anonymous, that’s OK too. Just don’t fill in the name and email. It’s easy to send you file or information. Your Name



Email Address



Post Title



File(s) Add another file

Post Content



Accept Terms and Conditions

By ticking this box you agree to our terms and conditions Put terms here.









Comments

comments