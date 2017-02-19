Work on clearing trees at the popular Firestone Copse begins this week.

The Forestry Commission will start work on Monday 20th February to clear trees blown down by the wind and focus on woodland management.

Picturesque Firestone Copse is a popular place for walkers, cyclists and people exercising dogs.

Ben Phelan, Forester with the Forestry Commission team said:

“Some people do worry when tree felling operations start, though the awareness that woods benefit from active management is much better understood today. People love their local woods, they really care for them. Forestry Commission staff appreciate this, as do forestry contractors. Providing it is sustainably managed, thinning is a key element of good woodland management. It provides opportunities to open up of shaded and wet tracks, making them more accessible to people on foot, and benefits wildlife including valuable pollinating species.

“It will be noticeable where machinery has been, however work to repair tracks will take place as soon as possible after all tree felling has finished.”

There will be a short-term closure of the car park at Firestone Copse. From Monday 20 – Friday 24 February, and from Monday 27 – Friday 3 March

It will re-open at the weekends.









