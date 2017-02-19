Malaysian police say they are looking for four more North Korean suspects in connection with the killing of Kim Jong-Nam.

The estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un died on Monday after being sprayed with an unidentified chemical at Kuala Lumpur International Airport.

South Korea and the US have said he was assassinated by North Korean agents, and two women are believed to be responsible for the killing.

The four suspects, who are all male and aged between 33 and 57, left the country on the same day that Mr Kim died, police chief Tan Sri Noor Rashid Ibrahim told a news conference.

:: Image emerges of Kim-Jong-Nam ‘alive after attack’

In addition, another three North Koreans are being sought to assist police with their enquiries.

It comes after officers arrested a North Korean man on Friday in connection with the murder, 46-year-old IT worker Ri Jong Hol.

Two female suspects, one from Indonesia and the other carrying Vietnamese travel documents, were detained earlier this week, along with a Malaysian man who is the boyfriend of one of the suspects.

Pyongyang has demanded Mr Kim’s body be returned but Malaysia has refused the request, saying it must remain in the country until identified through a DNA sample from a family member.

Police said on Sunday a family member has yet to come forward, and that a cause of death has still not been established.

Mr Kim was known to advocate reform of North Korea’s authoritarian regime and opposed its dynastic succession policy.

However, he never defected or led a campaign against his younger sibling.

South Korean intelligence chiefs believe his killing was an assassination ordered by Kim Jong-Un some time ago because he perceived his half-brother to be a threat.

The North Korean leader has overseen a purge of various traitors, including his uncle General Jang Song-Thaek, who was executed by machine gun in December 2013.

Kim Jong-Nam was the son of Song Hye-Rim, a South Korean-born actress who is believed to have been a mistress of Kim Jong-Il.

Understood to be heir apparent as eldest son, he was thought to have been overlooked after a botched attempt to enter Japan in May 2001 on a forged passport.

He claimed he wanted to visit Disney’s Tokyo resort, but the incident embarrassed his father and Kim Jong-Un was selected as his successor.

Following the scandal, Mr Kim and his family lived in Macau, Singapore and China.

More follows…

