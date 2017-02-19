A SpaceX rocket has successfully blasted off from launchpad NASA used for its missions to the Moon.

The unmanned rocket launched from the historic Complex 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on Sunday.

It was carrying a cargo ship which is bound for the International Space Station (ISS).

The rocket’s leftover booster landed back at Cape Canaveral several minutes later, a feat which has only been achieved twice before.

On its return SpaceX chief executive Elon Musk tweeted a picture and expressed his satisfaction saying: Baby came back.

The Dragon cargo ship it released is due to deliver food, clothes and experiments to the ISS on Wednesday.

The launch came after efforts to blast off on Saturday were postponed due to a possible problem with the steering system.

Built in the mid-1960’s Complex 39A is NASA’s most historic launch site and has been used to send rockets in to space 95 times.

It was initially used for the giant Saturn V rockets which took the likes of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin to the Moon on the Apollo missions.

In 1981 the launchpad was also used for the first ever Space Shuttle flight. 30 years later the final shuttle, Atlantis, also launched from the same site.

Kennedy Space Center’s director Robert Cabana – a former shuttle commander who flew four times from 39A – expressed his delight that the historic launchpad is back in use saying it is much better than it just sitting out there and rusting away.

SpaceX is a private company which hopes to send astronauts in to space next year and is planning a mission to Mars in the near future.

It has leased the launchpad from NASA for 20 years.

SpaceX has successfully launched dozens of rockets and has had success at landing some too but the company has also had its share of failures.

Last September one of its rockets blew up at Cape Canaveral in an explosion which damaged the launchpad it was using.

In January 2016 another SpaceX rocket suffered an explosion when a leg collapsed as it touched down on a barge.

