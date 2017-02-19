The 11th annual Sandman Snowman competition comes to Shanklin today (Sunday 19th Feb).

The fun event, organised by conservation charity Gift To Nature, will see all manner of snowmen built from sand at Shanklin’s Small Hope Beach.

In the past, sculptures of Daleks or mermaids have been made in the sand for what is a fun

competition.

Carol Flux is from Gift To Nature:

“It’s one of those things on the Isle of Wight that’s not really in aid of anything, we do rattle the tin for Gift To Nature, but to be quite honest it’s just a celebration of being a bit silly and quirky, which is one of the things we do really well on the Isle of Wight.”

However, Carol says that the competitive nature of some people does show itself:

“Some of the men get a bit competitive, I have to say, so we do have a bit of a battle of the Dads, but we do get couples come down and we get families and all and everybody really. “Last year we had Daleks, we had steam trains, every year we see a mermaid and octopuses, some people are a bit artistic and some people just go for the blobby snowmans but we don’t mind.”

Gift To Nature will supply carrots and coal for decoration and we’re being asked to bring a bucket and spade.

The event will go ahead whatever the weather and there is no need to book.









